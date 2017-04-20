DIGG, Giphy
"Hotline Bling" was more than just a song...it was a movement.
Drake's hit track and its accompanying music video gave more to fans than he probably could have ever expected. As soon as the video hit the World Wide Web, the Internet did what it does best—turned it into a meme. Drake immediately went viral, transforming his awkward dad-like dance moves and adapting them to fit hilarious theme songs such as Peanuts' and Frasier's.
But the "Hotline Bling" video gave more than just goofy moves; it gave a good glimpse of Drake's passion for turtleneck sweaters. Throughout the video the Canadian rapper dons his best winter wear, including a Moncler red puffy coat, but it's his oversized turtleneck sweater that really made waves.
Drake, 30, must have taken notice of the Internet's obsession with his wardrobe choice—Bloomberg even published a list of sweaters to buy if you want to look like Drake—because in Nicki Minaj's new music video for "No Frauds" Drake returns with another turtleneck sweater. While Nicki is dressed in wild costumes, and Lil Wayne wears fancy sweats, Drake is back looking très chic in a black turtleneck.
Even though his cable-knit sweater was the hit of "Hotline Bling," Drake opted for a plain black turtleneck in "No Frauds." Despite filming his scenes in what appears to be a club, Drake obviously didn't feel any discomfort wearing the turtleneck or the jacket over it. In some scenes, Nicki is barely covered up, so the contrast is striking.
But if one thing has been made clear throughout Drake's career, it's that this Canadian man loves a good turtleneck. Maybe he likes them for the warmth, or maybe he just thinks they're stylish.
While attending the Canadian pre-launch of Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey, Drake donned a gray turtleneck. On his birthday, Drake opted for a black turtleneck underneath a velvet blazer.
In the past, the "Work" rapper has been romantically linked to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, but let's be honest...his true love is a turtleneck.