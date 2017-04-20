It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are on good terms!

The duo was spotted out together on Wednesday evening at Tao in Los Angeles. This sighting comes just two weeks after Chyna stepped out without her engagement ring on.

Both Rob and Chyna posted photos and videos of their evening on Snapchat. In one of Chyna's posts, her hand is over Rob's but you can see that her engagement ring is still off.

A source told E! News in early April, "Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month."