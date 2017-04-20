What's Really Going on Between Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna? Watch to Get the Latest Relationship Update!

It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are on good terms!

The duo was spotted out together on Wednesday evening at Tao in Los Angeles. This sighting comes just two weeks after Chyna stepped out without her engagement ring on.

Both Rob and Chyna posted photos and videos of their evening on Snapchat. In one of Chyna's posts, her hand is over Rob's but you can see that her engagement ring is still off.

A source told E! News in early April, "Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month."

Photos

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Cutest Pics

But now that the two are spending time together, does it mean that they're back on?

Take a look at the E! News video above to find out the relationship scoop and to get more updates on celeb stories!

