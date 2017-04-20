How to Roll Your Jeans, the It Girl Way

by Maya Kashlan

Tailored with Morgan Stewart: How to Cuff Your Jeans

As with all wardrobe essentials, there's always a new trick to edge up your staples. 

Morgan Stewart's back to break down the style you've been seeing everywhere: cuffed jeans. As spring is coming into full effect, stars (such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Olivia Palermo , to name a few) are slowly putting their layers away and rocking this fresher look for the season. 

The cuffed jean is the perfect tool to show off your shoes, whether it be with some ankle boots or a playful heel. Plus, it's definitely figure flattering, as it makes legs look longer and lean.

From simply cuffing jeans in a unique way to styling them in a sense that'll accentuate your outfit, here's how to roll with it, all in the video above. 

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

Side tip: don't stress yourself out if both sides of your jeans aren't entirely identical. A semi off-balanced cuff brings a unique and natural aesthetic to your look. 

Shop the Look

H&M Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $35

Zara High-Rise Original Mom Fit Jeans, $39

Citizens of Humanity Parker Relaxed Cuffed Crop Jeans, $358

Topshop Petite 28' Bleach Mom Jeans, $75

MANGO Relaxed Crop Cigar Jeans, $60

So easy and stylish, right?

