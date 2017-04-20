How to Roll Your Jeans, the It Girl Way

As with all wardrobe essentials, there's always a new trick to edge up your staples.

Morgan Stewart's back to break down the style you've been seeing everywhere: cuffed jeans. As spring is coming into full effect, stars (such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Olivia Palermo , to name a few) are slowly putting their layers away and rocking this fresher look for the season.

The cuffed jean is the perfect tool to show off your shoes, whether it be with some ankle boots or a playful heel. Plus, it's definitely figure flattering, as it makes legs look longer and lean.

From simply cuffing jeans in a unique way to styling them in a sense that'll accentuate your outfit, here's how to roll with it, all in the video above.