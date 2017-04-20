Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook Talk All Things Beauty

Supermodel Christie Brinkley attended the Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary celebration with her 18-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Wednesday in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared at the bash together after modeling in the pages of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue earlier this year alongside Christie's other gorgeous daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

Harper's Bazaar's anniversary was a star-studded affair, but both Christie and Sailor sure knew how to hold their own on the red carpet.

E! News caught up with the 63-year-old model and her 18-year-old daughter at the celebration. "I'm just happy to be here tonight because Harper's Bazaar is 150," Christie joked, "so finally there's somebody older than I am."