Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook Talk All Things Beauty

Supermodel Christie Brinkley attended the Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary celebration with her 18-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Wednesday in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared at the bash together after modeling in the pages of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue earlier this year alongside Christie's other gorgeous daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.
Harper's Bazaar's anniversary was a star-studded affair, but both Christie and Sailor sure knew how to hold their own on the red carpet.
E! News caught up with the 63-year-old model and her 18-year-old daughter at the celebration. "I'm just happy to be here tonight because Harper's Bazaar is 150," Christie joked, "so finally there's somebody older than I am."
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
While Christie spoke about the event, Sailor stood alongside her glam mother (while looking stunning in her own right), until a question came up that Sailor just had to answer. Christie, when asked to share her beauty secrets, joked it's best not to get caught under overhead lighting. Before she could finish, Sailor jumped in with a serious bit of insight.
"Drink a lot of water, smile a lot [and] try not to think about it," the teen told E! News. "Try not to think about feeling or looking good, and you'll start feeling and looking good. Those are my tips, but I'm only 18, so..."
Between the two of them, the Brinkley family has plenty of beauty knowledge. If their Sports Illustrated photo shoot wasn't enough proof, then refer to the fact that Christie has been sighted next to her daughters looking more like their sister than their mom.
Sailor's beauty tips ring true, and we're definitely getting the sense that the Brinkley girls are pretty darn wise, no matter their age. But we guess that's just part having such an awesome mom.