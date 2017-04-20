Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Break Up

This romance is so yesterday.

After a few months of dating, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have broken up, according to a source. As the insider confirmed to E! News, the split happened in early March and was triggered by their busy schedules. Currently, the source said Koma is "single" and on tour right now.

Fans had suspicions of a split when they stopped following each other on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Younger actress reunited with her ex beau and former trainer, Jason Walsh, in New York City on Monday.

"They were playful with each other," an eyewitness revealed, adding that they left together and went into her apartment building together. The actress is currently in the Big Apple to film the fourth season of the TV Land series.