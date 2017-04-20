Not all loves last a lifetime.
Fans were shocked when basketball legend Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from reality star Larson Pippen in October 2016. The Pippens attempted to reconcile over the next six months, but ultimately, the former couple was unable to make it work. "Larsa has been unhappy for a while now," an insider explains to E! News. "She's just not happy with him. It's definitely over."
Fortunately, the Scottie, 51, and Larsa, 42, remain on good terms. In fact, the amicable exes visited Universal Orlando Resort last Thursday and Friday with their children: Scottie Pippen Jr., 15, Preston Pippen, 14, Justin Pippen, 9, and Sophia Pippen, 8. And it was during that very visit that Scottie and Larsa realized it was time to move on. "They gave it another try but it didn't work out. They are still friends," the insider reveals. "They always will be because of their kids."
For now, the exes still live under the same roof—though they sleep in separate rooms. As for the ring Larsa was photographed rocking right after she reunited with Scottie, the insider says, "That's her ring; she keeps it. It's the same ring she's always had. She just changed the setting."
When the couple called it quits last year, a source told E! News they had "been separated for quite some time" and "living separate lives." At the time, Scottie had been "residing in Chicago, where his businesses are," while she had been "living in Miami full-time, raising their children."
Married to Scottie since 1997, Larsa's rep told E! News the former Real Housewives of Miami star hoped they would "always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect." Scottie's rep issued a similar statement, telling E! News that the two-time Hall of Famer was "hopeful" and confident the divorce would be "swift and amicable."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua