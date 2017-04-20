Fortunately, the Scottie, 51, and Larsa, 42, remain on good terms. In fact, the amicable exes visited Universal Orlando Resort last Thursday and Friday with their children: Scottie Pippen Jr., 15, Preston Pippen, 14, Justin Pippen, 9, and Sophia Pippen, 8. And it was during that very visit that Scottie and Larsa realized it was time to move on. "They gave it another try but it didn't work out. They are still friends," the insider reveals. "They always will be because of their kids."

For now, the exes still live under the same roof—though they sleep in separate rooms. As for the ring Larsa was photographed rocking right after she reunited with Scottie, the insider says, "That's her ring; she keeps it. It's the same ring she's always had. She just changed the setting."