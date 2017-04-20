La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are only separated, but should they decide to officially divorce, the estranged couple will have to focus on financials.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star has a net worth of $90 million and the MTV VJ has $9 million. Before tying the knot, La La and Carmelo signed a prenuptial agreement, but specifics about it aren't known. Joseph Mannis, family law expert at Hersh Mannis LLP, tells E! News what could be at stake for La La and Carmelo if they decide to officially call it quits.

Because they have a prenup, Mannis tells E! News "all bets are off."