YouTube
YouTube
Stephen Colbert is saying goodbye—to Bill O'Reilly, that is.
After an announcement Wednesday confirmed the longtime former Fox News host will not return to his post at the network after continued allegations of sexual harassment, Colbert appeared before his evening audience with a special video message from O'Reilly's "biggest fan," his conservative alter-ego "Stephen Colbert."
"I owe a lot to Bill O'Reilly," the comedian told his audience. "I spent over nine years playing a character based largely on him and then 12 months in therapy to de-bloviate myself."
Moments later, Colbert was on screen, transformed into the pundit with the help of a red and white striped tie and ready to deliver O'Reilly an invitation.
"Hello nation," he began in his address. "Shame on you. You failed him—you failed Bill O'Reilly. You didn't deserve this great man. All he ever did was have your back—and if you're a woman, you know, have a go at the front, too."
"I invite you to come live in the mountain cabin with me and Jon Stewart. It's fun. You'll like it. We've got an animal sanctuary. Jon and I milk the goats and soon, I hope we'll be milking you," he concluded before breaking into tears.
"Stay strong, Papa Bear! Oh, God—is this really happening?"