Moments later, Colbert was on screen, transformed into the pundit with the help of a red and white striped tie and ready to deliver O'Reilly an invitation.

"Hello nation," he began in his address. "Shame on you. You failed him—you failed Bill O'Reilly. You didn't deserve this great man. All he ever did was have your back—and if you're a woman, you know, have a go at the front, too."

"I invite you to come live in the mountain cabin with me and Jon Stewart. It's fun. You'll like it. We've got an animal sanctuary. Jon and I milk the goats and soon, I hope we'll be milking you," he concluded before breaking into tears.