Ikea
Love IKEA's Swedish meatballs, but don't want to journey through a maze of build-it-yourself furniture? Well, you might just be in luck!
The retailer, known for its large warehouse stores and low prices, is contemplating opening stand-alone restaurants.
Surprisingly, 30 percent of customers visit IKEA just for the food, which helped the company bring in a whopping $1.8 billion in food sales last year, an impressive increase from $1.5 billion in 2013.
Because the warehouses take up so much real estate and upkeep, this could be an opportunity for IKEA to bring their delicious cafe offerings to more urban and rural areas. Stand-alone joints have already opened in London and Paris.
While the company is still in the planning phases for a U.S. restaurant chain roll-out, IKEA is doubling down on their food investment by rolling out healthier choices like veggie and chicken meatballs.
No timeline has been made public, but here's hoping 2017 brings us with easy-to-order Swedish cuisine!