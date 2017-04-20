President Donald Trump hung out with some of his most famous supporters at the White House Wednesday night.
Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent paid him a visit. The former two posted photos on social media. Nugent's wife Shemane also shared a photo of Palin, Nugent and Rock smiling and standing in front of former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's First Lady portrait.
"Sarah Palin, Kid Rock & Ted Nugent walk in to bar....." she wrote.
"A great night at the White House," Palin, who endorsed the U.S. leader early last year, wrote on Facebook, alongside pics of the three stars with him in the Oval Office. "Thank you to President Trump for the invite!"
Nugent, a staunch Republican who had performed at one of Trump's presidential campaign rallies in November, and his wife talked about the White House visit while traveling on a private plane, in a Facebook Live video posted on his page Thursday morning.
"So we landed in Washington, D.C. at the invite of the president of the United States of America, the great Donald 'We the People' Trump, I swear to God," the musician and hunting enthusiast said. "I don't know how much detail I can share, but I'm going for it. What a great guy. And I was not moved or intoxicated or boogied by the office of the president. I was moved by the genuine sincerity, down-to-earth and most importantly, believable concern and openness, uninhibitedness, family attitude and spirit of President Trump when he greeted us at the White House."
"It seemed so, dare I say, informal," his wife said. "But very friendly and very open. He gave us this amazing tour of not only the Oval Office but, I mean, he was just so genuine."
"We did have a delicious lobster salad and we had wonderful lamp chops, love the lamp chops," Nugent said. "Here's a little tip from Uncle Ted: the sweeter the critter, the sweeter the meat. So everybody at the White House, including all those warriors at the Secret Service, smirking at me because I was unarmed. I didn't even bring my pocketknife with me. I felt stupid But there were enough M4s and MP5s and firepower all around me and again, God bless the Secret Service and I love the smirks. I love the winks."
On his blog, Nugent wrote that he and Trump discussed the "counterproductive follies of the Endangered Species Act and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife Service, BLM and other out of control bureaucracies" and that the president gave him his "word that he is aware of the ongoing mistakes in wildlife mismanagement and his commitment to right the flurry of wrongs that get in the way of meaningful 'wise-use' of our precious renewable wildlife resources."
Rock, who said in a Rolling Stone interview early last year that he was "digging Trump," was joined by reported fiancée Audrey Berry at the White House. They did not comment on the visit.