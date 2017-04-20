"So we landed in Washington, D.C. at the invite of the president of the United States of America, the great Donald 'We the People' Trump, I swear to God," the musician and hunting enthusiast said. "I don't know how much detail I can share, but I'm going for it. What a great guy. And I was not moved or intoxicated or boogied by the office of the president. I was moved by the genuine sincerity, down-to-earth and most importantly, believable concern and openness, uninhibitedness, family attitude and spirit of President Trump when he greeted us at the White House."

"It seemed so, dare I say, informal," his wife said. "But very friendly and very open. He gave us this amazing tour of not only the Oval Office but, I mean, he was just so genuine."

"We did have a delicious lobster salad and we had wonderful lamp chops, love the lamp chops," Nugent said. "Here's a little tip from Uncle Ted: the sweeter the critter, the sweeter the meat. So everybody at the White House, including all those warriors at the Secret Service, smirking at me because I was unarmed. I didn't even bring my pocketknife with me. I felt stupid But there were enough M4s and MP5s and firepower all around me and again, God bless the Secret Service and I love the smirks. I love the winks."