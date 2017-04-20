Are you listening Lindsay Lohan?
Life-Size 2 is finally happening on Freeform with Tyra Banks returning to the role of Eve, a doll brought to life by Lohan's character with magic, and she has a message for her former costar.
"I would love for Lindsay to do something," Banks told E! News. "Like, Lindsay, the last time I saw you was, I don't know how many years ago—Every time I see her she gives me a hug like it was back in the day, like she's 10 years old again—I would love for you to come back and do something for Life-Size, will you? Will you?"
Walt Disney Pictures
Not only is Banks returning to star in the film, but as an executive producer she's got some say about what happens too.
The original movie debuted 17 years ago and featured Lohan as Casey, the girl who brought Eve to life. At the end of the 2000 movie, Eve decided to undo the spell and return to doll form.
And that brings us to Life-Size 2, set for December 2018 on Freeform. In the sequel, Eve has brown up and is magically awoken to help a young woman learn how to live and love again. Along the way, Eve will experience the ups and downs of real life again—with a Christmas twist.
"She's more adult now, so the storyline is going to be more adult," Banks said. "It's on Freeform which lets you know it's going to be a little sexier, a little edgier, so a different Eve."
While her lips are sealed about other details regarding the anticipated sequel, Banks did let this slip: "She comes to life in a very interesting way this time."
Life-Size 2 will premiere December 2018 on Freeform. Be sure to watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. for more scoop from Banks.