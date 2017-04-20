Are you listening Lindsay Lohan?

Life-Size 2 is finally happening on Freeform with Tyra Banks returning to the role of Eve, a doll brought to life by Lohan's character with magic, and she has a message for her former costar.

"I would love for Lindsay to do something," Banks told E! News. "Like, Lindsay, the last time I saw you was, I don't know how many years ago—Every time I see her she gives me a hug like it was back in the day, like she's 10 years old again—I would love for you to come back and do something for Life-Size, will you? Will you?"