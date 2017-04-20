The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday, but Tom Brady was not with them.

Though dozens of other teammates also skipped out on the trip, the quarterback's absence is particularly interesting considering his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Brady made headlines in the early stages of the election for having a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker in 2015 and for commenting that, if Trump were to win the election, he'd hope to see some new putting green at the White House.

However, as the election went on, Brady began backing away from the conversation. In fact, he walked out of a press conference in October after being asked about Trump's "locker room talk."