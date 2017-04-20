Julian Mackler/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
The New England Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday, but Tom Brady was not with them.
Though dozens of other teammates also skipped out on the trip, the quarterback's absence is particularly interesting considering his relationship with President Donald Trump.
Brady made headlines in the early stages of the election for having a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker in 2015 and for commenting that, if Trump were to win the election, he'd hope to see some new putting green at the White House.
However, as the election went on, Brady began backing away from the conversation. In fact, he walked out of a press conference in October after being asked about Trump's "locker room talk."
Fast forward to Wednesday and, as the Super Bowl-winning team went to meet POTUS, Brady stayed home.
Though the QB released a statement saying he would not attend the meeting due to some "personal family matters," the internet has some different ideas.
The same day Brady missed meeting Trump, his wife, Gisele Bündchen tweeted a link to information about an April 29th climate change rally in Washington D.C. for the Years of Living Dangerously project—a campaign for which Bündchen is a correspondent.
She wrote, "March for climate, jobs, and justice. To change everything, we need everyone."
The link lead to a Facebook article for the National Geographic's campaign and march, which read, "With the Trump Administration doing everything in its power to undo progress on climate change, the time has come to TAKE TO THE STREET."
Though the tweet has since been deleted, the internet immediately took screengrabs and began speculating whether his wife was the actual reason Brady missed the trip to the White House.
The theory is only heightened by Bündchen's history of publicly denying her support for Trump.
For example, though Trump claimed Brady voted for him, the supermodel publicly refuted that. She took to Instagram on Election Day to respond to a commenter who wrote, "Gisele I heard you and Tom were backing Trump! Is that true??"
She very quickly answered, "NO!"