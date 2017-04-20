Serena Williams will go on maternity leave after she welcomes her baby and will take some time off from tennis until 2018, her rep told reporters.

The 35-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion and world's highest paid female athlete, who is engaged to the social network's co-founder Alexis Ohanian, posted on her Snapchat Wednesday a selfie of her showcasing a baby bump, with the caption "20 weeks." Her rep confirmed to E! News Serena is pregnant and due to give birth this fall.

Her rep told Reuters and Press Association Sport Serena would sit out the remainder of the 2017 tennis season and will return to the court in 2018.

For Serena, who commands nearly $29 million in salary and sponsorship earnings, becoming pregnant makes her all the more attractive to corporate sponsors, Reuters quoted industry executives as saying.