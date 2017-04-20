How Megan Boone Grew Up With The Blacklist

Megan Boone has grown up with The Blacklist.
"When you're a part of any successful endeavor for any number of years—in my case four—you start it as one person and you sort of change over the years. You mature," she told E! News recently. "I was 29 years old when I started this show. Now at 33 I'm a new mother, I have a family, I've moved, I've got a house. You just sort of build your life around—and because of—this experience. So for me this experience has been tantamount to my life taking shape. It really had me, as a human being, grow roots."
Not only as her personal life taken shape, but her professional life was impacted by her role on the hit NBC series, as can be expected. Before joining the NBC series she had guest roles in Cold Case, The Cleaner and appeared in Law & Order: LA, Sex and the City 2 and Blue Bloods.
"As an actor I became somebody who—I could walk into a scene with Dianne Wiest, which happened in the first season, and not buckle at the knees like I once did," she explained, "because I'm used to seeing such great actors all the time."
The Blacklist returns after a seven-week hiatus with the Task Force on the hunt for Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) who has taken a member of the team hostage. But, this is The Blacklist after all, so there are major risks involved as the team closes. In the second episode. "Requiem," memories of the past set Red (James Spader) down a dangerous path with an enemy hell-bent on destroying Red's empire.
And just wait for this: "One of the best scripts that I've ever read of The Blacklist is coming up. It's the origin story of Mr. Kaplan [Susan Blommaert].," Boone said. "You learn where she comes from, how she's connected to Red and how she's connected to Liz, which is very surprising."
The Blacklist returns Thursday, April 20 at 9 and 10 p.m. on NBC.
