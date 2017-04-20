How Megan Boone Grew Up With The Blacklist

The Blacklist returns after a seven-week hiatus with the Task Force on the hunt for Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) who has taken a member of the team hostage. But, this is The Blacklist after all, so there are major risks involved as the team closes. In the second episode. "Requiem," memories of the past set Red (James Spader) down a dangerous path with an enemy hell-bent on destroying Red's empire.

And just wait for this: "One of the best scripts that I've ever read of The Blacklist is coming up. It's the origin story of Mr. Kaplan [Susan Blommaert].," Boone said. "You learn where she comes from, how she's connected to Red and how she's connected to Liz, which is very surprising."

The Blacklist returns Thursday, April 20 at 9 and 10 p.m. on NBC.

