Three episodes in and The Real Housewives of New York City is already off to the races thanks to Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel.

During a heated dinner conversation, Ramona asked if Bethenny had explained her past to six-year-old daughter Brynn because articles were popping up in the press. These articled, according to Ramona, were about Bethenny's softcore porn past. Bethenny was quick to point out that it was a job she took when she was making a go at acting in Los Angeles.

"The dinner was like The Twilight Zone. I own every inch of my past. I'm elated that my crappy acting career has been upgraded to my being a former porn star. If anyone can monetize that now, it is me," Bethenny wrote in her blog.