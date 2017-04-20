Three episodes in and The Real Housewives of New York City is already off to the races thanks to Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel.
During a heated dinner conversation, Ramona asked if Bethenny had explained her past to six-year-old daughter Brynn because articles were popping up in the press. These articled, according to Ramona, were about Bethenny's softcore porn past. Bethenny was quick to point out that it was a job she took when she was making a go at acting in Los Angeles.
"The dinner was like The Twilight Zone. I own every inch of my past. I'm elated that my crappy acting career has been upgraded to my being a former porn star. If anyone can monetize that now, it is me," Bethenny wrote in her blog.
Ramona defended it as concern during the exchange. But Bethenny didn't buy it. "As for the cute and calculated concern, you decide for yourself what the intent was," she wrote.
In her blog, Ramona posed this question: "Aggressive, inappropriate or just a bitch?"
"That's the question I ask myself. Well first, I know that I am not the bitch. Was my delivery inappropriate? Bad timing? Or just aggressive? Well here are my thoughts," she wrote. "None of those words fully describe what happened at the restaurant! As we sat there chatting, yes I did come out and ask her directly if anyone had said anything to Bryn about Bethenny's pictures."
Ramona said Bethenny went on the attack with her "quick tongue."
"My question might have been better if I worded it better, but WTF! I mean, like really, is she that defensive that she needed to say, ‘Yes, Diane Sawyer came to the playground'? She knew damn well that is not what I meant. She also knows what I went through while Avery was younger and I was on the show," Ramona said. "People do talk! The adults talk to each other and the kids hear and repeat! So I was just asking! It's not that unusual for a 10-year-old to walk over to a 6-year-old and say, ‘My mother said your mother is a...!' But B needs to add the drama and talk about me being a drama queen. Maybe she needs to watch herself."
Bravo
Bethenny skipped dinner at Ramona's the following night, but the drama is far from over.
"Well, Bethenny and I have probably the most…explosive fight ever," Ramona told E! News. "I never, ever in my life had a situation with that with any girlfriend…It kind of tortured my soul a little bit and you'll have to see what happened. It was pretty crazy. Pretty crazy."
Gulp.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
