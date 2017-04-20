The list is out!

As is tradition, Time released its annual list of the 100 most influential people for 2017, featuring power players from all walks of life. Among the familiar faces on the list are acclaimed Hollywood stars like Oscar winners Viola Davis and Emma Stone, comedians like Leslie Jones and Jordan Peele, musicians like Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato, TV personalities like James Corden and RuPaul, athletes like Colin Kaepernick and Simone Biles, tech titans like Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and world leaders like President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

In addition to Davis and Bezos, John Legend, Melinda Gates and Riz Ahmed were also chosen for five of this year's covers. As Lin-Manuel Miranda excitedly wrote about the Star Wars actor, "Look! We're alive at the same time as Riz Ahmed! Look!"

Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China, appears on the list for his eighth time, the most of anyone featured this year. Activist for LGBT rights, Gavin Grimm is the youngest person on the list at 17 years old while Sandra Day O'Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice, is the eldest at 87.