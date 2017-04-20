Anna Faris always finds a way to amuse herself.
Chris Pratt has been busy promoting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Ahead of the movie's world premiere at the at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Wednesday, the actor's 40-year-old wife decided to have a little fun by documenting her day in the life as Pratt's plus-one.
On Monday, Pratt told E! News' Will Marfuggi how meaningful it's been to have his family travel around the world with him as he promotes the "greatest movie in the history of movies."
"It's pretty cool. As a dad, I want to try to give my son an upbringing that's similar to the one I had, because I thought my parents did a good job," said Pratt, who grew up in Lake Stevens, Wa., miles away from Faris, who was raised in Edmonds. "They were always present, they were always there, but it was much simpler. It was a much different lifestyle than my son will ever have, because we didn't have much, you know what I mean? But we had a lot of love. So, I want to make sure that despite all the things that he has, he still has that consistency and that love."
Showing his son the world is a little tricky, though. "It's cool to be able to bring him to these places. My fear is that I just don't want to spoil him. I don't want him to get too used to be as comfortable as this life has allowed him to be. It'd break my heart if he started taking it all for granted...His journey is going to be different than mine or his mom's. He's really polite, and that's important to me. He's getting immersed in cultures. It was my first time in Tokyo, and I'm 37 years old. He happened to be 4 and a half, but now he's learning to say certain things in Japanese. He's bowing and saying things like 'arigatou,'" the actor said. "This kid is awesome!"
"He's being raised in the circus," Pratt added. "This is just his life."
Faris joined her husband and son for the blockbuster sequel's press tour in Tokyo last week. By the time Wednesday's premiere came around, she decided to take her followers along with her:
It's the big premiere day for @Guardians -going to keep you updated! This is me at 824 am in front of the shower. pic.twitter.com/Y7jikiXshr— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
827 am. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/iiMG54u3oB— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
832 am. Chris just got back from yoga. Doesn't know what I'm up to yet. Will he be annoyed? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/r9ZszBhoKm— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
This isn't happening right now. Scrolling through photos though and this seemed like a way to exploit my child. 901am pic.twitter.com/7S1Q97n9l3— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
918am. Guess who showered but clearly didn't wash face very well? Also morn news a little boring today pic.twitter.com/5yjlD30raR— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
You're so right! 929 am. Tried to fix tv. Can't cause I'm merely an actress https://t.co/WKs7nrbyML— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
1103am. Nice pool guys fixed the cover. Said I could tweet their photo. Rats chewed through wires! pic.twitter.com/hUIIdpWZFm— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
1148am. Raisin toast pic.twitter.com/1qt0s5MsFR— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
Going through photos again. This is chris kissing my freezing nose in Tokyo please don't vomit. I just did. pic.twitter.com/HbEmFgKJxI— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
1214am. Washed my hair and trying to show you guys. pic.twitter.com/7wV2zBXTa5— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
Damn-totally right. I hope nobody asks me questions tonight. 1217 pm https://t.co/RyDgimMmF6— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
1229pm. Can I wear my favorite T tonight? pic.twitter.com/HxXb4kl1lq— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
This photo that has nothing to do with what I'm about to tell you. I have to leave here at 515 pm. This is important. pic.twitter.com/dfSl409Qgi— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
I love you @MABrownStuff . Also I'm nervous. 105pm https://t.co/xQaaTiLKRc— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
113pm. Good news! My friend Alex just showed up. With a suitcase. Does she know she can't move in yet? pic.twitter.com/bOze0zP2H5— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
216pm. Getting my nails done. This is about to start getting a little Hollywood gross but hang in there. pic.twitter.com/5udyWgQh2h— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
My friend Ashlie is so sweet 234pm. We are going light pink. Alex finally figured out how to turn the shower on. pic.twitter.com/iIUHiXvX53— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
311pm @BridgetBrager not taking hair styling seriously. pic.twitter.com/Ajuaew5fMz— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
317pm. Now I'm being assaulted. pic.twitter.com/5h7gRcAbLL— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
Now it's getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
415pm. Our bathrooms clearly aren't working pic.twitter.com/UkTIfH0XSS— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
427pm. Lip color application. I love you guys for hanging there pic.twitter.com/4sQIU7nNUa— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
456pm. My backup plan is to become a photo journalist pic.twitter.com/a3VJpam6Vc— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
506pm. Jewelry!! pic.twitter.com/Wy4oSAgBcl— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017
513pm. No boy shorts apparently pic.twitter.com/of3AurVuxr— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017
519pm. No time for my usual wit! We got to go!! pic.twitter.com/CDcR9FsFCI— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017
540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/bR8dS8WVrA— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017
602pm. Here we gooooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HHixILzJLg— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017
Faris' live-tweeting ended after that.
Perhaps the Overboard star wanted to live in the moment...or perhaps her battery died.