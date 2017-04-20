Anna Faris Hilariously Live-Tweets Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere Day

  By
  • &

Zach Johnson

Anna Faris always finds a way to amuse herself.

Chris Pratt has been busy promoting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Ahead of the movie's world premiere at the at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood Wednesday, the actor's 40-year-old wife decided to have a little fun by documenting her day in the life as Pratt's plus-one.

On Monday, Pratt told E! News' Will Marfuggi how meaningful it's been to have his family travel around the world with him as he promotes the "greatest movie in the history of movies."

"It's pretty cool. As a dad, I want to try to give my son an upbringing that's similar to the one I had, because I thought my parents did a good job," said Pratt, who grew up in Lake Stevens, Wa., miles away from Faris, who was raised in Edmonds. "They were always present, they were always there, but it was much simpler. It was a much different lifestyle than my son will ever have, because we didn't have much, you know what I mean? But we had a lot of love. So, I want to make sure that despite all the things that he has, he still has that consistency and that love."

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Showing his son the world is a little tricky, though. "It's cool to be able to bring him to these places. My fear is that I just don't want to spoil him. I don't want him to get too used to be as comfortable as this life has allowed him to be. It'd break my heart if he started taking it all for granted...His journey is going to be different than mine or his mom's. He's really polite, and that's important to me. He's getting immersed in cultures. It was my first time in Tokyo, and I'm 37 years old. He happened to be 4 and a half, but now he's learning to say certain things in Japanese. He's bowing and saying things like 'arigatou,'" the actor said. "This kid is awesome!"

Watch

Zoe Saldana Dishes on Returning as Gamora for GOTGV2

"He's being raised in the circus," Pratt added. "This is just his life."

Faris joined her husband and son for the blockbuster sequel's press tour in Tokyo last week. By the time Wednesday's premiere came around, she decided to take her followers along with her:

Faris' live-tweeting ended after that.

Perhaps the Overboard star wanted to live in the moment...or perhaps her battery died.

