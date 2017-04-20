Christopher Polk/Getty Images
As Lea Michele awaits the release of her second studio album, Places, there's one particular track that will drive right through your heart.
It's called "Getaway Car," a love song the 30-year-old considers one of her "absolute" favorites on the record and one that is sure to conjure up those high school memories of cruising around town with your crush.
"This song is so special to me," she told E! News exclusively. "I remember being in love for the first time when I was in high school and we would drive around in his car. It was the first time I remember feeling so in love. Even now as an adult, I have memories of riding in cars with past relationships and thinking about what life would be like if we just packed all our bags and drove away together."
The track has fans thinking of Corey Monteith, Michele's co-star and boyfriend before his untimely death in 2013. As she told an audience during one of her shows, "We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great."
"It reminds me of 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman," the singer told E! News recently. "It's one of my absolute favorite songs on the record and it's a really beautiful song about love."
She gave fans a taste of the track last week when she got behind the mic with her longtime friend and Glee co-star, Darren Criss. "I had the best time singing with Darren last week," she said. "This cast goes beyond friends. They are my family and we will be in each others' lives forever."
Having grown up in the theater community, the Broadway star also fostered deep roots with one of her past Spring Awakening castmates, Jonathan Groff, who is always welcome to escape with her.
"I could go with him to anywhere in the world and be happy, whether it was a deserted island or a palace somewhere or a tiny apartment—I could get in the car and drive away with him to anywhere and be so happy."
If we had to guess, Groff will most likely be in the audience of one of her shows during her ongoing tour. A familiar face may be comforting to Michele, who admitted she gets "really nervous" before stepping into her spotlight.
"I do get really nervous before I perform, but once I'm on the stage I feel great," she explained. "I try to prepare as much as possible, but at some point you just have to take the stage and let go of the nerves and leave all of the practicing behind and go with your heart and just perform."
Before she hits the stage, the songstress typically gets a little help from Pink. "I warm up a lot before I perform on stage and I listen to music that's inspiring to me. I have certain songs that really motivate and pump me up before I go on stage and I have to listen to them—one [in] particular is 'Glitter in the Air' by Pink. It always makes me feel so good and relaxes me before a show."
As Pink sings, just "close your eyes and trust it," Lea!