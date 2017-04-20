As Lea Michele awaits the release of her second studio album, Places, there's one particular track that will drive right through your heart.

It's called "Getaway Car," a love song the 30-year-old considers one of her "absolute" favorites on the record and one that is sure to conjure up those high school memories of cruising around town with your crush.

"This song is so special to me," she told E! News exclusively. "I remember being in love for the first time when I was in high school and we would drive around in his car. It was the first time I remember feeling so in love. Even now as an adult, I have memories of riding in cars with past relationships and thinking about what life would be like if we just packed all our bags and drove away together. It reminds me of 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman," the singer told E! News recently. "It's one of my absolute favorite songs on the record and it's a really beautiful song about love."