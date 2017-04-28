When you turn on QVC, there are a whole lot of items that could tempt shoppers.

Cookware from celebrity chefs like Rachael Ray are always a hot seller. Items for the home from Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are alluring especially late into the evening. There's also Lisa Rinna's clothing brand titled the Lisa Rinna Collection that has quietly been making waves in the fashion community.

It all started back in 2011 when QVC came out to visit Lisa's two boutiques in Southern California.

"They looked at all of my clothes and the vibe of the store—kind of cozy, comfy, California chic vibe—and they loved it and we decided to go into business," Lisa explained to E! News exclusively. "I've always wanted to get into home shopping. I don't know why, but I always thought it would be a great way to reach all sizes of women and everybody."

Five years after her very first live show in West Chester, Pennsylvania, the fashion designer has become one of the biggest names on QVC.