After Tai defeated Ozzy on one of his signature challenges (hanging on a poll for a really long time), Zeke continued his quest to get people to vote for Andrea, but it totally backfired. Instead, people started planning to vote for the move-making Zeke after Andrea realized the guy she thought was her friend was planning to betray her. Meanwhile, Debbie ran around telling everyone they were voting for Ozzy and planning to blindside him.

At tribal council, after a whole lot of talk about everyone being cagey, Ozzy and Zeke were neck and neck in terms of votes. Then, Debbie stepped in with her extra vote, and Ozzy was voted out by that one vote, saving the tribe from a tie, which would have saved both Zeke and Ozzy from leaving. We'll miss Ozzy, but damn if that wasn't the perfect time for Debbie to use her extra vote. (Plus, we now don't have to worry about the unpredictable Debbie having an extra vote.)

It might be safe to say that in every way, Survivor: Game Changers is one of the most interesting seasons the show has ever done, and it will be fascinating to see where it goes from here.