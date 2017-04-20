Celebrity relationship guru Dr. Drew Pinsky believes, when it comes to nurturing a healthy do-over relationship, age is more than just a number.

"In our later twenties, we stop being so compulsive and we start thinking more about real relationships," Pinsky says. "Inevitably, I've seen it work out many times where people get back together and they tend to miss somebody, or something about somebody who they dated earlier or had a real connection with but they also they weren't ready."

Pinsky has seen many couples reunite after, like Miley and Liam (who were 19 and 22 when they first got engaged), they gain better perspective on the relationship. "In this sense, celebrities are no difference than the rest of us," he notes. "In adolescence it tends not to work. But in our later twenties it starts to be a more common phenomenon that getting back tends to work out. People can treat each other terribly in their twenties. They're dating, they're cheating, they're carrying on and then they will come through it and think to themselves, "'You know I really miss so and so.' And then they'll go back and try it on again and then, lo and behold, they decide they want to make a commitment."