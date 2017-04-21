David Henrie is a married man!

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star tied the knot with longtime love and former Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening, People reports. The couple's closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion, which was held in Southern California. And while the bride wore a stunning gown by Enzoani, her handsome groom donned a custom tux by Indochino.

The two are said to have shared their very first dance as husband and wife to Michael Bublé‘s "Hold On".

David, who also starred on How I Met Your Mother, kept his engagement a secret until late January, nearly four months after he popped the question during one grand, romantic gesture.

After chartering a private helicopter to Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California last October, the lovebirds were surprised by Maria's extended family, who traveled from the east coast to celebrate David getting down one knee and asking Maria to be his wife.