There's just something about a unicorn that gets Erika Jayne every single time.
After the Dancing With the Stars contestant and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the ABC series this week, the couple didn't walk away completely empty-handed.
On Tuesday's Good Morning America, Lara Spencer gifted the pair a special unicorn mirrorball trophy.
If you think the reality star gave zero f--ks about the gift, you couldn't be more wrong. As it turns out, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can't get enough of the personalized item.
In a series of Instagram stories, Erika documented her journey through JFK Airport in New York where she tried to get her trophy safely back to Los Angeles on a Delta flight.
America needs a #unicornfrappuccino. ?? pic.twitter.com/DEKPJ5kJie— Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) April 19, 2017
"Oh hey, we're traveling commercial. Who knew?" she joked Wednesday morning after packing her prize in her Gucci handbag. "Thank you GMA. Thank you Lara Spencer."
After getting through security with no problems, Erika couldn't help but showcase her trophy to fans and even an excited Shake Shack employee.
"Let's be serious. It's all about Shake Shack in the morning," she shared while dancing through the terminal. "Yes, Shake Shack! I would like a regular cheeseburger."
"And for the peanut gallery that's going to criticize my waltz in front of the Shake Shack, see this right there, that's the real winner right there baby," she continued while pointing to her mirrorball.
In case there was any doubt, Erika returned home to sunny Los Angeles safe and sound with her present from ABC. The reality star even drove by The Grove and the Dancing With the Stars studios to relive a few special memories.
"It felt great. We ended on a high note," Erika shared with ABC after dancing to Sia's "Unforgettable" from Finding Dory. "It was beautiful. It was emotional. We worked hard. I'm proud of us."
