There's just something about a unicorn that gets Erika Jayne every single time.

After the Dancing With the Stars contestant and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the ABC series this week, the couple didn't walk away completely empty-handed.

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, Lara Spencer gifted the pair a special unicorn mirrorball trophy.

If you think the reality star gave zero f--ks about the gift, you couldn't be more wrong. As it turns out, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can't get enough of the personalized item.

In a series of Instagram stories, Erika documented her journey through JFK Airport in New York where she tried to get her trophy safely back to Los Angeles on a Delta flight.