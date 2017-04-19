Julia Roberts' Beauty, Diet & Fitness Secrets Revealed: Watch to Get the Scoop on People's "Most Beautiful" Woman!

Julia Roberts just received a very special honor!

It was announced on Wednesday that the actress has landed her fifth title of People's Most Beautiful Woman in the World. Roberts reacted to the news by saying, "I am very flattered."

Roberts landed her first Beautiful Woman title in 1991, one year after the release of Pretty Woman. And throughout her career, the stunning star has given her advice on everything from beauty to diet to fitness.

So what's her top beauty secret? Happiness.

"That's what makes everybody the most gorgeous," she told People.

To find out the rest of Roberts' best beauty, diet and fitness secrets, watch the E! News video above!

