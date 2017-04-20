Getty Images; AP Images
Getty Images; AP Images
Are you ready to get a little nostalgic on this fine Throwback Thursday?!
We at the E! News offices like to play this little game of seeing who can remember the lyrics to old pop songs from the '90s, which got us thinking of some of the bands who made those hits...most of which we've forgotten existed at this point.
For example, do you remember B*Witched and "C'est la Vie"? Or how about Omarion's boy band B2K and their club hit "Bump Bump Bump"? 3LW and "No More"?
We could go on and on, but now that we've got you hooked (just admit it!), let's take a look at some of those long-lost groups and pay tribute to the fact that music definitely peaked in the '90s:
A*Teens: This Swedish pop group from Stockholm was formed in 1998 as an ABBA tribute band and consisted of members: Marie Serneholt, Dhani Lennevald, Sara Lumholdt and Amit Paul. They gave us awesome remakes of songs like "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen," but we'll never forget "Upside Down"
3LW: The girl group was created in the early 2000s and consisted of original members Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton. Jessica Benson then replaced Naughton after she left the group in 2002. They had hits like "Playas Gon Play" and "I Do," but nothing holds a candle to "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)."
Dream Street: If you don't remember this 1999 all-American boy band, that's because they were pretty short-lived. However, the group did mark Jesse McCartney's first go at music alongside co-members, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, Frankie Galasso and Chris Trousdale. They were basically five versions of Justin Bieber before Justin Bieber was even a name in our minds. You'll likely remember them by listening to their song "It Happens Every Time."
B*Witched: The Irish girl group consisted of twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch as well as Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll and saw success from 1997 through 2002. They brought us "C'est la Vie," and that's all that really matters.
S Club 7: The pop group from London was by created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller and rose to fame due to their television show Miami 7. The group consisted of members Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, and Jon Le. You'll probably remember them by songs like "S Club Party," "Never Had a Dream Come True," and our personal favorite, "Bring It All Back."
B2K: Omarion got his start in the music world with the R&B boy band, which also included Lil' Fizz, J-Boog and Raz-B. "Bump, Bump, Bump" was their greatest success, and even though it reminds us of middle school dances, we still kinda love it, TBH.
Dream: This group might not be as far removed from your memory as the others, considering they reconvened in 2015. But in case you forgot, they were a pop girl group who rose to fame in 1998, consisting of members Melissa Schuman, Diana Ortiz, Ashley Poole, Holly Blake-Arnstein, Kasey Sheridan and Alex Chester. Singing "He Loves U Not" while picking daisies on our walk to school is something we've probably all experienced.
LFO: We will never forget the song "Summer Girls"—do you still like girls who wear Abercrombie & Fitch?—but you probably didn't remember the band behind the hit. That would be the Lyte Funkie Ones aka LFO—a pop band consisting of lead singer Rich Cronin as well as Devin Lima and Brad Fischetti.
BB Mak: If you just said "OMG" out loud, you're not alone. We were pretty proud of ourselves for pulling this group out of the depths of our memory. And somehow this British pop/rock group consisting of Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally managed to sell three million albums between 1999 and 2003. Unfortunately, we only really remember "Back Here."
LMNT: This was another group we got a little too excited about...mostly because "Juliet" still brings so much happiness into our souls. The group was popular in 2000 and was composed of members Matthew Morrison (!!!), Ikaika Kahoano, Bryan Chan, Jonas Persch and Mike Miller.
5ive: The British boy band from London rose to fame in 1997 with members Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson. You might remember their song "When the Lights Go Out" blasting at your middle school dance.
Westlife: The Irish boy band was created in 1997 with members Shane Filan, Brian McFadden, Markus Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan. You'd likely recall their remake of Secret Garden's "You Raise Me Up" or from their hit song "My Love."
Wild Orchid: Did you know Fergie was in a band before the Black Eyed Peas? Yes, indeed she was, and that band's name was originally NRG before it became Wild Orchid. The group—which also consisted of Renee Sandstrom, Stefanie Ridel and Micki Duran (from 1991-1994)—performed from 1991 to 2003 with songs like "Supernatural" and "Talk to Me."
