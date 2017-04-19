EXCLUSIVE!

Rashida Jones Is Bow's Reality Star Sister in Black-ish First Look

Bow Johnson's family just got even more interesting. 

Rashida Jones is guest starring in next week's episode of Black-ish as Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) sister, Santamonica. Santamonica arrives just after filming a stint on a reality show, and she's joined in her visit to the Johnson household by her brother Johan (Daveed Diggs) and mother Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith) for what looks like a super fun family reunion. 

Unsurprisingly, Santamonica and Bow couldn't have less in common. 

The photos below, exclusive to E! News, provide a first look at the glamorous Santamonica's visit, including what looks like a family dance party! 

Blackish, Rashida Jones

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Blackish, Rashida Jones

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Blackish, Rashida Jones

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Blackish, Rashida Jones

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Blackish, Rashida Jones

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

While Diggs has shown up multiple times throughout the season, we haven't seen Smith since season two. Jones is currently also starring in Angie Tribeca on TBS. 

Elsewhere in the April 26 episode, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) suggests that Dre (Anthony Anderson) spend more time with Junior (Marcus Scribner) since she's leaving for college soon, and Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) decide to rebrand themselves. 

Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

