Bow Johnson's family just got even more interesting.
Rashida Jones is guest starring in one of next week's two episodes of Black-ish as Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) sister, Santamonica. Santamonica arrives just after filming a stint on a reality show, and she's joined in her visit to the Johnson household by her brother Johan (Daveed Diggs) and mother Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith) for what looks like a super fun family reunion.
Unsurprisingly, Santamonica and Bow couldn't have less in common.
The photos below, exclusive to E! News, provide a first look at the glamorous Santamonica's visit, including what looks like a family dance party!
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
ABC/Kelsey McNeal
While Diggs has shown up multiple times throughout the season, we haven't seen Smith since season two. Jones is currently also starring in Angie Tribeca on TBS.
Elsewhere in the April 26 episode, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) suggests that Dre (Anthony Anderson) spend more time with Junior (Marcus Scribner) since she's leaving for college soon, and Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) decide to rebrand themselves.
The "Sister, Sister" episode of Black-ish airs Wednesday, April 26 at 9 p.m., and will then be followed by a second new episode in the show's regular timeslot, at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.