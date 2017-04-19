It was no ordinary briefing for Sean Spicer.

While the White House press secretary was conducting his usual Q & A session with the press corp. Wednesday afternoon, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was unknowingly lurking in a wing waiting for the right moment to crash the conversation.

As Spicer was answering a question about the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 27-year-old athlete known as "Gronk" lightened the mood when he unexpectedly popped his head in to ask Spicer, "Need some help?"

"I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer replied with a smile. "I'll see you in a minute."

While the room erupted in laughter, the press secretary need a moment to compose himself after the surprise. "That was cool," he added with a few laughs. "How do you follow that?"