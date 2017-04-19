Youtube
It was no ordinary briefing for Sean Spicer.
While the White House press secretary was conducting his usual Q & A session with the press corp. Wednesday afternoon, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was unknowingly lurking in a wing waiting for the right moment to crash the conversation.
As Spicer was answering a question about the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 27-year-old athlete known as "Gronk" lightened the mood when he unexpectedly popped his head in to ask Spicer, "Need some help?"
"I think I got this, but thank you," Spicer replied with a smile. "I'll see you in a minute."
While the room erupted in laughter, the press secretary need a moment to compose himself after the surprise. "That was cool," he added with a few laughs. "How do you follow that?"
While some of the team was visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to meet with the president and enjoy a welcoming on the south lawn, other members were notably missing from the group of Super Bowl champions—including Tom Brady.
"In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," he said in a statement.
"Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon."