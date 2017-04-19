Zoe Saldana thinks it is easy being green—at least when it comes to her three children.

The actress opened up to E! News' Will Marfuggi about filming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and said her green body paint for her onscreen persona, Gamora, has had positive effects at home. When she was filming the Guardians films, her little boys were too young to understand why she was covered in green paint, but now that they're older and she's back to being green for a forthcoming Avengers installment, her boys understand.

"Green, Gamora, Hulk?" she recalled of her sons' thought process. Because Cy, Bowie and Zen think The Incredible Hulk can show up at any moment, Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, use it to "guide them to eat their veggies." If they don't obey, the Hulk might show up and "take" their toys.