Zoe Saldana thinks it is easy being green—at least when it comes to her three children.
The actress opened up to E! News' Will Marfuggi about filming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and said her green body paint for her onscreen persona, Gamora, has had positive effects at home. When she was filming the Guardians films, her little boys were too young to understand why she was covered in green paint, but now that they're older and she's back to being green for a forthcoming Avengers installment, her boys understand.
"Green, Gamora, Hulk?" she recalled of her sons' thought process. Because Cy, Bowie and Zen think The Incredible Hulk can show up at any moment, Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, use it to "guide them to eat their veggies." If they don't obey, the Hulk might show up and "take" their toys.
Marvel Studios
With the (fake) Hulk on their side, Perego and Saldana feel like they're not outnumbered three to two. Unfortunately for mama Saldana, that feeling won't last long.
"My husband never wastes any time in letting me know that soon I'm going to be the only one that's going to feel [outnumbered] because once they become dudes then it's their father and the dudes," she shared with E! News. "I'm just going to become the nagging mom that's in their way."
When she's not busy taking care of her little boys, Saldana is busy working in the Marvel world, which has become a favorite.
Marvel Studios
"I wanted to get back into it and work with my friends," she said of returning for the Guardians sequel. "I had so much fun, and to see everybody and to see how everything has turned out for them after the first Guardians and to kind of come back to something we thought was super special because it was about issues or themes that we felt kind of familiar in our own right.
"Feeling like an outcast, like you don't belong, trying to find friends that you can fit in, things like that," she continued. "We all let our inner children kind of be vulnerable in the first movie and then they won. The underdogs won."
Such victories don't come without a fight, and to train for those scenes, Saldana had to work with the "best" stunt team. Watch the video above to hear all about Saldana's intense stunts and life at home with her family.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is out May 5, 2017.