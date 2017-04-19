Hot damn! Kim Kardashian looked amazing last night in a nude-on-nude-on-nude ensemble which showed off her increasingly fit physique. Wearing a cream-colored bra top, skintight tan pants and matching boots, the 36-year-old dropped jaws with her rockin' bod' while meeting friends for dinner at La Scala Beverly Hills.

Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but admire her old sister's enviable form and took to Instagram earlier today to commend the mom of two for her on-point curves—and also to note that those pics were pushing her to keep up on her own fitness regimen.

"Well damn...She shut s--t down!!! Hands down best body ever!" Khloe added, "S--t, I have to get my s--t together. If this isn't motivation, than I don't know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!"

Sounds like Khloe, who recently announced that Revenge Body would be coming back for season two, has the inspiration she needs to keep working on that famed body of hers...