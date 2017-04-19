Hot damn! Kim Kardashian looked amazing last night in a nude-on-nude-on-nude ensemble which showed off her increasingly fit physique. Wearing a cream-colored bra top, skintight tan pants and matching boots, the 36-year-old dropped jaws with her rockin' bod' while meeting friends for dinner at La Scala Beverly Hills.
Khloe Kardashian couldn't help but admire her old sister's enviable form and took to Instagram earlier today to commend the mom of two for her on-point curves—and also to note that those pics were pushing her to keep up on her own fitness regimen.
"Well damn...She shut s--t down!!! Hands down best body ever!" Khloe added, "S--t, I have to get my s--t together. If this isn't motivation, than I don't know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!"
Sounds like Khloe, who recently announced that Revenge Body would be coming back for season two, has the inspiration she needs to keep working on that famed body of hers...
While it's clear that Kim's looked ab-tastic last night, that isn't solely thanks to the super flattering outfit. The reality star admits she recently shed some weight, six pounds to be precise.
Earlier today, Kim tweeted, "The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown."
The celeb has since deleted the tweet after being criticized for the comment, but Kanye West's lady love did keep up another tweet that contained pictures of the noteworthy nude outfit. She captioned the photos, "Flu got me like…"
Either way, we can't wait to see what Kim pulls out for fashion's biggest night, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, which is only five days away.
Next Monday, Kim, and the rest of the glitterati, will storm the steps of the Met for this year's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed gala. Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, and of course, Vogue's Anna Wintour, will be the bash's co-chairs this year.
This will be Kim's fifth time attending the big gala in the Big Apple. Previously, Kim donned looks by Givenchy, Lanvin and Roberto Cavalli. For last year's "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband were totally twinning when they wore show-stopping silver looks by Balmain. Who knows what this year's red carpet will bring?!
