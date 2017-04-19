Drake and Williams had been friends for quite some time, and at the time of the Great Cincinnati Cuddle-Off E! News learned that they had been dating for about a month. The relationship was instant tabloid fodder and the Twitterverse, naturally, exploded. From that point on pretty much nothing that they did as a couple could be kept a secret.

According to E!'s sources, they initially tried to keep a low profile as they were both "private people when it came to their personal lives," but it didn't work out well at all. It was, for lack of a better term, a media circus for the ages.

They were photographed together everywhere they went, from his restaurant opening in Toronto to dates out on the town to front row at her New York Fashion Week show. Perhaps the most infamous example was the 2015 US Open semifinal match, an egregious case of the entire public totally missing the point. Drake was seated front row at the big match—as any supposed boyfriend would do—but the second that Drizzy was spotted in the house, attention immediately shifted to the rapper and his relationship with Williams.

The tennis star ended up losing that tournament in straight sets (that's tennis speak for a very bad match), and fans immediately accused Drake of distracting her. The rumors and accusations went flying—as did the hashtags—in half-joking, half-serious manners, but it was all absurd nonetheless. So absurd, in fact, that over a year later Serena felt compelled to address it in a cover interview for Glamour.