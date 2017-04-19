Farrah Abrahamis having trouble letting go of the past.

In an exclusive teaser for the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, and after last week's emotional season premiere, fans finally get a relationship update on Farrah and her on-again, (though currently) off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran.

The pair heads to dinner, where conversation quickly turns to Simon expressing interest in getting back together with the 25-year-old mother of one, who seems less-than enthused by the offer.

"We're spending a lot of time together so I'm hoping we can be more than friends at some point but depending on how busy you are with whatever else you got," Simon tells the MTV reality star. "I definitely see us having fun in the future together."