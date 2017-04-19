Farrah Abrahamis having trouble letting go of the past.
In an exclusive teaser for the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, and after last week's emotional season premiere, fans finally get a relationship update on Farrah and her on-again, (though currently) off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran.
The pair heads to dinner, where conversation quickly turns to Simon expressing interest in getting back together with the 25-year-old mother of one, who seems less-than enthused by the offer.
"We're spending a lot of time together so I'm hoping we can be more than friends at some point but depending on how busy you are with whatever else you got," Simon tells the MTV reality star. "I definitely see us having fun in the future together."
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Farrah responds by bringing up the one object that drove the typically inseparable lovebirds apart last year: the infamous engagement ring. For those not as up to date on the goings on within the Teen Mom OG world, Abraham purchased her own 14-carat diamond sparkler in hopes of Simon popping the question. When Simon failed to make good on his promise to propose and pay her back, they went their separate ways.
"I found that ring that I kept thinking that you we're going to get it and reimburse me for it," she quips, to which Simon responds, "You're still bringing that up, huh?"
"I'm not going to be hung up on somebody who's not really going to commit," Abraham continues.
To find out how Farrah and Simon's blowout ends, watch the clip above!
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.