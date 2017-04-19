Rachel Lindsay's First Poster as The Bachelorette Is Here! But Where Does It Rank Among the Best and Worst?

The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay

ABC

A rose by any other name wouldn't look as sweet...

OK, so that's not how the famous saying goes, but come on, how gorgeous does Rachel Lindsay look in the first official poster for her season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, May 22?

No tagline—cheeky or cheesy—was needed for the key art, which features the lawyer from Dallas rocking a stunning red dress (custom-made for her by Randi Rahm!) that becomes a rose at the hem. 

However, not every Bachelorette  who came before Rachel was treated to such a gorgeous first poster...and we've got the photos to prove it. 

Photos

Our Ranking Of the Best and Worst The Bachelorette Posters Ever

After Rachel's poster was revealed, E! News decided to look back at some of the previous 12 seasons' offerings...and the results were mixed, to say the least.

While ABC decided to use some of their leading ladies' Bachelor past in their posters (We're looking at you, Andi Dorfman and JoJo Fletcher), one season's ad didn't even show the Bachelorette's face. 

Click through our new gallery above to see our picks for the best and worst Bachelorette posters over the past 13 seasons.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

