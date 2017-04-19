Having Vin Diesel as your dad sure has its perks.
The actor revealed to E! News' Will Marfuggi that his children got to hang out on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2—even without him! Vin, who reprises his animated role of Groot (the baby version, this time) in Marvel's sci-fi comedy sequel, and longtime partner Paloma Jiménez are parents to Hania Riley Sinclair (aka Similche), 9, Vincent Sinclair, 5, and Pauline Sinclair, 2—who is named after his late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.
His kids have visited him on movies sets before but there was something "unique" about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set, Vin set.
"They were on it more than I was," he explained.
"So [director] James Gunn would say, 'Okay, I'm gonna tell you some secrets, some spoilers, but you can't tell anyone—not even your dad," he said. "Zoe Saldana is a friend of the family, so she would take the kids to set while I was filming Fate of the Furious, because we were both filming in Atlanta. They would just have a blast and they would come home from the set and they had all these stories—they met all these people and got to see sets and got to see everyone in their makeup, got to see Nebula in her makeup and Gamora in her makeup and see fight sequences. It was a lot of fun for them."
Vin said his eldest children appear interested in pursuing a career in entertainment. His son, he said, directs his own "car" movies—an obvious Fast & Furious influence—and shows them to the Guardians director when he visits them at home. Meanwhile, his eldest daughter enjoys singing and playing the piano.
"If it were up to her, she would sing at the Grammys," he said.
Vin said that being a producer who heads his own production company, his kids are "guaranteed to work" in the film industry if they choose to later in life. However, he does not appear to be sold on the idea just yet.
"It's more what fame is like and that's the real question—who would you want to subject that kind of scrutiny to? Every famous person with kids, I guess, or every person that has some influence in this industry with kids has to ask themselves that question," he said.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.