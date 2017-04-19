Having Vin Diesel as your dad sure has its perks.

The actor revealed to E! News' Will Marfuggi that his children got to hang out on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2—even without him! Vin, who reprises his animated role of Groot (the baby version, this time) in Marvel's sci-fi comedy sequel, and longtime partner Paloma Jiménez are parents to Hania Riley Sinclair (aka Similche), 9, Vincent Sinclair, 5, and Pauline Sinclair, 2—who is named after his late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker.

His kids have visited him on movies sets before but there was something "unique" about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set, Vin set.

"They were on it more than I was," he explained.