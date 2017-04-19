Is This a New Photo of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's Baby?

Fans of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are going crazy right about now...

Although the former One Direction singer shared a photo of his baby boy three days after Cole gave birth, there's quite a bit of speculation that a new photo of the child has surfaced online.

The photo appears on the fan Instagram account "chiamupdates" and features the newborn gripping onto someone's finger with the caption, "Sweetest." However, the photo doesn't feature the child's face and the couple has yet to confirm or deny whether it is, in fact, their baby boy.

But there's some pretty solid arguments as to why it probably is...