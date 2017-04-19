Is This a New Photo of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole's Baby?

Fans of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are going crazy right about now...
Although the former One Direction singer shared a photo of his baby boy three days after Cole gave birth, there's quite a bit of speculation that a new photo of the child has surfaced online.
The photo appears on the fan Instagram account "chiamupdates" and features the newborn gripping onto someone's finger with the caption, "Sweetest." However, the photo doesn't feature the child's face and the couple has yet to confirm or deny whether it is, in fact, their baby boy.
But there's some pretty solid arguments as to why it probably is...
For one, the photo was shared by Cole's hairstylist, Daya Ruci, on his Instagram stories a few days ago.
Secondly, according to the photo, it definitely appears to be a baby boy based upon the black and gray sweater and matching blanket.
Finally, and most obvious, it's definitely a young baby based upon the tiny, little fingers.
Ruci also shared a quick boomerang of the baby squirming around in his carrier, being careful to hide his face, which makes us believe he was really trying to be discreet.
Meanwhile, Payne and Cole welcomed their son into the world on March 22.
As we said earlier, the 1D crooner took to Instagram to announce news with an emotional message for his fans and followers.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
Payne added, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"
Cheryl also took to Instagram with her own announcement, sharing the same photo and writing, "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts."
She continued, "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."
Congrats again to the happy couple and their bundle of joy!