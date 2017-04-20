Sharky/Splash News
Have you ever seen a purse so small?
Mini bags have been relevant for quite some time, but Kate Bosworth's Rochas crossbody takes the trend to a whole other (smaller) level. We're calling this a mini mini bag.
Paired with a crisp, white Totême shirt, Citizens of Humanity jeans, By Far low, chunky heels and sunglasses she co-designed by Jacques Marie Mage, the actress brought the perfect-for-an-evening-out accessory down to a more casual altitude.
So what are the perks of having such a small handbag? Keep reading.
Aside from being the cutest bag trend of 2017, these micro minis really make you redefine what counts as an everyday essential (say goodbye to your various makeup options and emergency Kind Bars). They force you to stick to the fundamentals: small wallet a lipstick and, of course, your phone (if it fits). The result is not only weight off your shoulders (literally) but also a playful way to make a major statement with one tiny piece.
Another added bonus: They're a great way to get your hands on a designer bag at a doable price point.
So will you try it? Shop the below options for inspiration.
It definitely wouldn't weigh you down. That's for sure.