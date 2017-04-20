Aside from being the cutest bag trend of 2017, these micro minis really make you redefine what counts as an everyday essential (say goodbye to your various makeup options and emergency Kind Bars). They force you to stick to the fundamentals: small wallet a lipstick and, of course, your phone (if it fits). The result is not only weight off your shoulders (literally) but also a playful way to make a major statement with one tiny piece.

Another added bonus: They're a great way to get your hands on a designer bag at a doable price point.

So will you try it? Shop the below options for inspiration.