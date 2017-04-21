Talk about bad timing!

Megan (Christine Evangelista) is extremely stressed while working on a TV show, so when Kyle (Josh Henderson) stops by set to talk about moving in together in this clip from Sunday's The Arrangement, she's in no mood to discuss it.

"Look I'm sorry to ask you this right now but were you planning on going to your house after this?" Kyle asks.

"Yeah, why?" Megan replies.

Kyle has been worried about security since a stalker broke into his house, so he wants to make sure Megan will be safe.