Talk about bad timing!
Megan (Christine Evangelista) is extremely stressed while working on a TV show, so when Kyle (Josh Henderson) stops by set to talk about moving in together in this clip from Sunday's The Arrangement, she's in no mood to discuss it.
"Look I'm sorry to ask you this right now but were you planning on going to your house after this?" Kyle asks.
"Yeah, why?" Megan replies.
Kyle has been worried about security since a stalker broke into his house, so he wants to make sure Megan will be safe.
"Can you come to mine instead? I don't like the idea of you going alone to that rental with absolutely no security at all," Kyle explains. "Megan now look, there is some crazy a--hole who at minimum wants to scare the s--t out of me and he very easily could come after you too.
He then tells her, "I want you to move in with me, permanently, my house is the safest place for both of us."
But Megan can't believe he chose this moment to ask her.
"Oh my God, I'm trying to work and I'm doing my best to not freak out right now but you're making it really hard," she tells Kyle.
Yikes! Watch The Arrangement clip above to see Megan react to Kyle and then check out the episode this Sunday to see if Megan ends up moving in with Kyle!
