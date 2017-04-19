Katherine Heigl knew she wanted a big family with husband Josh Kelley, possibly even before their eldest child was born.

The 38-year-old actress, who will celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband this December, opened up to E! News about the couple's relationship and life with their three kids.

When asked what is the secret to having a long-lasting relationship, the actress said, "I have no idea! I think honestly, that we just are really good friends. I think this is the first relationship where I've felt like my partner's more than just my lover, if you will, and is a friend as well. We're sort of best friends, we get along really well, we have a really good time together. We have our moments, like any couple, so we just sort of cling to that friendship when stuff gets hard."