Sunday's latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians focused primarily on Rob Kardashian's on-again, off-again relationship with baby mama Blac Chyna. After a volatile fight occurred while the couple was staying together in one of Kylie Jenner's homes, Kris Jenner and his sisters became even more concerned about Rob's well-being and mental state.

"We just want to help him be in a happy place. That's all we want for him," Kim Kardashian said. "I can't keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her."