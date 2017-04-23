Welcome to the ex files.
Sunday's latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians focused primarily on Rob Kardashian's on-again, off-again relationship with baby mama Blac Chyna. After a volatile fight occurred while the couple was staying together in one of Kylie Jenner's homes, Kris Jenner and his sisters became even more concerned about Rob's well-being and mental state.
"We just want to help him be in a happy place. That's all we want for him," Kim Kardashian said. "I can't keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her."
But despite his explosive arguments with Chyna, Rob wasn't ready to call it quits with her for good, even though his sisters couldn't understand the "unhealthy" roller coaster of highs and lows.
"I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I'm not going to just give up," Rob told Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, adding, "We're both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s--t that I got to figure out, regardless or her or anybody, period. You can't like tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves."
Meanwhile, Kris received an advance copy of Caitlyn Jenner's forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life. But after reading it, she was extremely upset and saddened by what was written about her.
"None of it makes sense," Kris said. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole? I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."
E!
In addition, Khloe Kardashian celebrated finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom and legally changing her last name back to Kardashian. But since that chapter was now closed, she also contemplated throwing out her old wedding photos.
However, in an effort to convince Khloe to save them as memories, Kim opened up her "ex box" filled with keepsakes she had saved from past relationships, including a McDonald's chicken nugget box from her first date with high school boyfriend TJ Jackson. LOL!
E!
In another lighthearted moment, Kim had "major beef" with Kylie for trying to steal her throne. "This thot, that ho over there, decides to try to copy me again," Kim jokingly told Kris. "She got f--king psoriasis!"
But despite Kim's act, at the end of the day, it was still all love between the sisters. "Everyone thinks that I'm coming for Kim's throne, but we actually have a really funny, good relationship and we talk all day long," Kylie explained. "So, it's kinda funny that people think that and we like to play along."
Check out the recap video above to catch up on everything that went down!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!