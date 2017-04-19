Scorned Off the Court: Athlete's Caught in Cheating Scandals

This was some red card behavior.

As reports swirl around Carmelo Anthony for allegedly impregnating another woman, the sports world is also zoomed in on La La Anthony, his wife of seven years and mother to their 10-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

While sources around the professional basketball player deny the pregnancy allegations are accurate, another source told E! News it was all true.

"They are done. He got this woman pregnant," the insider said. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."

While they have not formally filed for divorce, it doesn't seem like they'll be patching their relationship up anytime soon considering La La recently stepped out without her wedding ring and, according to TMZ, is living separately in New York City.