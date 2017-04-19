Scorned Off the Court: Athlete's Caught in Cheating Scandals

Getty Images
Getty Images
This was some red card behavior.
As reports swirl around Carmelo Anthony for allegedly impregnating another woman, the sports world is also zoomed in on La La Anthony, his wife of seven years and mother to their 10-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.
While sources around the professional basketball player deny the pregnancy allegations are accurate, another source told E! News it was all true.
"They are done. He got this woman pregnant," the insider said. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."
While they have not formally filed for divorce, it doesn't seem like they'll be patching their relationship up anytime soon considering La La recently stepped out without her wedding ring and, according to TMZ, is living separately in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The famous pair is far from the first to be plagued by a cheating scandal. A year ago, formerly engaged couple Nick Young and Iggy Azalea were at the center of controversy when a video of the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and his teammate D'Angelo Russell emerged.
In the footage, Young was taped telling Russell about an encounter with a 19-year-old woman during the previous summer. A few months later, the Grammy nominee called it quits and revealed she had caught Young cheating on her own. At the same time, rumors began to swirl that the NBA star's ex and mother of his son, Keonna Green, was pregnant with his daughter. In late October, she gave birth to a baby girl named Navi Young.
"It was 200 percent Nick's child," Green told Us Weekly in early July, just weeks after Azalea and the athlete broke off their engagement. "He's always supportive, but he was in shock. With him being in a public relationship, he didn't know how to handle it. We didn't get into [how he would tell Azalea]. I felt it was his decision how to handle it."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Fellow former Los Angeles Lakers All Star Kobe Bryant's cheating scandal took him all the way to a legal court. In 2003, a hotel employee filed a sexual assault complaint against the basketball pro, who was married to longtime current wife Vanessa Bryant. While the athlete admitted to an adulterous encounter, he maintained that the act was consensual.
The charges were ultimately dropped and a separate civil lawsuit was settled out of court. After the case ended, Kobe addressed the public with an emotional press conference.
"I sit here in front of you guys furious at myself, disgusted at myself for making a mistake of adultery," he began with Vanessa holding his hand while seated next to him. "I love my wife with all my heart. She's my backbone. You're a blessing. You're a beat to my heart and the air I breathe...I'm so sorry for having to put you through this."
Though she filed for divorce in 2011, they reconciled two years later and welcomed their third child, daughter Bianka, in December 2016.
David Cannon/Getty Images
However, there was no reconciliation for golf pro Tiger Woods, who became embroiled in scandal in late 2009 when several women accused the athlete of having affairs with them while still married to Elin Nordegren, a former model and mother of their two children.
"I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated," he confirmed during a press conference.
"What I did is not acceptable and I am the only person to blame. I stopped living by the core values that I was taught to believe in."
The couple divorced six months later.