Well, that's just one reason to get a car wash.
Judging from star Dylan Minnette's car, it's clear 13 Reasons Why has had a major impact on its viewers since its March 31 premiere. Why? Because one of the Netflix hit drama's fans decided to leave a message on the 20-year-old's car window.
"I don't know if I should be flattered or scared about this being written on my car" Minnette captioned the photo of his car window he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "Either way, I'm taking it as a reminder that I need to get my car washed."
The message simply said, "Sorry for Hannah."
Hannah, of course refers to the character played by Katherine Langford, who kills herself, leaving behind 13 tapes she recorded for Minnette's character, Clay, explaining why she committed suicide.
So yeah, while the message is sort of funny, it's also slightly creepy, seeing as the fan knows his car and license plate number.
Based on the 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why was executive produced by Selena Gomez, and has quickly become one of Netflix's most popular original series. And like its fans, Gomez was just as impacted by the story.
"I think the message, how I felt when I first read the book, I felt like Hannah, and now, seven years later, I still felt like Hannah even more than I ever did," she said. "So I think the message and people, no matter what age you are, can relate to the story," Gomez said on the red carpet. "Everybody has gone through this, and more than ever it should be talked about today."
Given 13 Reasons Why's success, fans have been clamoring for a second season, and author Jay Asher told EW he'd "love to see it," and admitted he had "thought of a sequel at some point...brainstormed it, but decided I wasn't going to write it."
"I'd just like a continuation of all those characters," Asher said. "I'm curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end?"
13 Reasons Why is currently available to stream on Netflix.