Well, that's just one reason to get a car wash.

Judging from star Dylan Minnette's car, it's clear 13 Reasons Why has had a major impact on its viewers since its March 31 premiere. Why? Because one of the Netflix hit drama's fans decided to leave a message on the 20-year-old's car window.

"I don't know if I should be flattered or scared about this being written on my car" Minnette captioned the photo of his car window he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "Either way, I'm taking it as a reminder that I need to get my car washed."

The message simply said, "Sorry for Hannah."