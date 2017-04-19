Get ready for the Big Apple Battle of the OGs, Real Housewives of New York City fans.
Starting tonight, Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel, who were a united front for much of last season, will begin what sounds like a season-long series of squabbles. And from Carole Radziwill's description, the Singer Stinger is to blame for most of them.
"Ramona last season was like light and bright. Light and bright Ramona," Carole told E! News. "I think this season she goes in hard a few times towards Bethenny and it was a little of a surprise." In other words, last week's confrontation over Bethenny not alerting Ramona to the fact that she'd adopted two puppies was no isolated incident.
Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
"They've known each other for a long time and I think some of her feelings that she's harbored for a very long time come out this season," Carole continued. "It will be interesting because they could flashback in the show to 10 years ago when Bethenny was definitely in a different place in her life, trying to make her rent every month, and Ramona was happily married. I was surprised by some of the arguments that Ramona was having with Bethenny."
When we spoke to Ramona ahead of the season premiere, she warned us about the blowout fight with B, admitting, "Well, Bethenny and I have probably the most…explosive fight ever," she teased. "I never, ever in my life had a situation with that with any girlfriend…It kind of tortured my soul a little bit and you'll have to see what happened. It was pretty crazy. Pretty crazy."
For more from Carole on Ramona's sudden about-face with Bethenny, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)