Kate Middleton gave runners of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon an extra boost of confidence Wednesday.
Dressed casually in a lovely white $280 Luisa Spagoli Muvi pullover with red and black horizontal stripes, black skinny jeans and $65 white Superga classic tennis shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge met members of the team running for the Heads Together umbrella charity at Kensington Palace and wished them luck. She, husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have for years spearheaded the group's campaign to end the stigma around mental health.
Kate also revealed one of 70 Royal Mail post boxes, placed along the marathon route, wrapped with a teal Heads Together band. Every runner taking part in the event Sunday will receive a similar headband, as well as a good luck note from Kate, William and Harry.
In February, Kate, William and Harry joined 150 Heads Together charity volunteers training for the marathon and competed against each other in a 50-meter (164-foot) race.
While Kate met runners in Kensington Palace, about 10 miles east, Harry opened the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Expo at the ExCel Centre.
A 5-year-old girl named Melissa helped him cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. Harry later handed out race numbers to marathon runners.
William did not meet marathon runners Wednesday; He was busy at Buckingham Palace—located near the marathon route—where he handed out royal honors, including an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Victoria Beckham, for her services to the fashion industry.