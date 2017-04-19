Kanye West has turned a new leaf in his life and career.
E! News exclusively learned the rapper is "doing much better with balancing his life" overall following his breakdown from exhaustion in November that led to his hospitalization.
We're told that, more than anything these days, Kanye's focus remains on his relationship with Kim Kardashian and their kids, North West and Saint West.
"He has really shown up for a Kim in many ways," our insider explained, noting that he showcases his love her all the time. "He [shows that] he values her as a mother and wife."
In fact, we're told he's been taking care of his wife while she had the flu this week.
'Ye has also been there as a father for his kids. "His children have always been his 'safe place,'" our source said, explaining that there's "no judgement" in their family. "They love him unconditionally, and he would drop [everything] for those two."
As far as his career is concerned, the insider revealed that many of his business ventures are "expanding."
For example, earlier this month he revealed he's designed a jewelry line with Jacob the Jeweler's Jacob Arabo. Before that, we learned he has plans to dip his toes into the beauty and makeup realm as well.
E! News confirmed the rapper filed paperwork to kickstart his own beauty brand called Donda Cosmetics—named after his mother who passed away in 2007—which will produce a variety of cosmetics including makeup, perfumes, lotions and more.
Meanwhile, 'Ye canceled the remaining stops of his Saint Pablo Tour and voluntarily admitted himself to the UCLA Medical Center for evaluation in November after suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation. He was released a week later as he continued to work on his recovery.
Recently, a source told E! News he was "feeling more on-track" after stepping out of the public eye for a bit.
"His kids are his No.1 priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud,"the insider shared with E! News. "He thinks about her every day."
The source also revealed, "Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involve music and concerts in the spring and summer. Plus, he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations."