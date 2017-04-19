Spring is upon us, but why enjoy the great outdoors when you can stay inside and watch Netflix? The streaming giant announced the titles it's adding and removing in May. Brad Pitt has a few films on the way, including the original movie War Machine. Other movie highlights include Jennifer Aniston's The Break-Up, Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel's Doctor Strange and Ryan Gosling's The Place Beyond the Pines. In order to make room for a slew of new movies and new seasons of Aziz Ansari's Master of None and Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix is also bidding farewell to the first three Jurassic Park movies and nine seasons of Scrubs.

Here is the complete list:

Available 5/1:

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)