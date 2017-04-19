"Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes," the message said. "You will never know how much it means to me. Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I'm not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

"This has reminded me that when you need help you can't be afraid to reach out and ask for it," the message added. "We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it's just bigger than we are. I reached out and I hope you will too. I'm sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon! Love, Richard."

The message and the photo are confusing. There is no proof he actually wrote the post, while the pic, which shows Simmons wearing a red hoodie, a black top that reads "Keep Calm and Carry On," a ring and a couple of bracelets, was taken more than three years ago. He sports the same outfit and accessories in a photo posted on food blogger Tory Avey's website in March 2013, when the bumped into him at the Los Angeles cake and cupcake decorating studio Duff's Cakemix.