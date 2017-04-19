Stranger Things Star Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual

Stranger Things star Shannon Purser has come out as bisexual on Twitter. The actress tweeted a screenshot of her iPhone notes which read:

"I don't normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends. It's something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don't like talking about it too much. I'm very very new to the LGBT community..."

This may not come as a shock to fans who read Shannon's recent chain of tweets discussing the pressure that comes with defining one's sexuality.